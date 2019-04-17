BP to boost U.S. onshore capex to $2B-$2.5B, exec says

BP (BP +0.3% ) is raising its U.S. onshore upstream spending to $2B-$2.5B this year from $1B in 2018, says VP for business development and exploration Mohit Singh.

The company's overall capex will hold steady around the $15B-$17B guidance range despite the increase in U.S. onshore spending, meaning capex at other businesses may fall, Singh says.

BP last month took over BHP's U.S. operations, including rigs, pipelines and other infrastructure, marking its re-entry into the Permian Basin and raising its access to oil acreage vs. natural gas.

As BP continues the integration process, it is working to divest assets - including in east Texas and the San Juan and Anadarko basins - where BP would not be able to secure capital for development, Singh says.