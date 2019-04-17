Hudbay says top shareholder will support board slate

Hudbay Minerals (HBM +1.3% ) says its largest shareholder will back the company’s board nominees in an upcoming election, boosting the miner’s position in its proxy battle with Waterton Global Resource.

Support from shareholder Letko, Brosseau & Associates, which owns 13.4% of HBM, comes as Waterton, with its 12.1% stake in the miner, pushes for major changes to HBM’s board.

Waterton filed a lawsuit against HBM this week to stop the soliciting of proxies for the shareholder meeting; the company calls the litigation "frivolous."