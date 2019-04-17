Macau results lift Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades higher after a strong operating performance in Macau during Q1 offset decreases in rolling Chip win percentages and volume in Singapore.

Net income was $708M during the quarter vs. $821M a year ago.

The Sands China business recorded revenue growth of 8% to $2.33B vs. $2.20B consensus and property EBITDA of $858M (+8.8%) vs. $796M consensus.

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $471M vs. $433M a year ago and $463M consensus. The Marine Bay Sands property generated revenue of $767M and EBITDA of $423M.

"We are pleased to have delivered strong financial results in the quarter, led by consistent growth in the mass and non-gaming segments in Macao," says CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Shares of LVS are up 4.05% in AH trading to $70.64.

