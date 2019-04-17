Atlassian -8.5% on mixed Q4 outlook

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) plunges 8.5% after reporting Q3 beats and 38% Y/Y revenue growth with Q4 guidance that has upside revenue from $329M to $331M (consensus: $327.58M) but misses with $0.16 EPS (consensus: $0.19).

FY19 guidance has revenue from $1.205B to $1.207B (consensus: $1.2B) and EPS of about $0.82 (consensus: $0.81)

Non-IFRS operating margin was 19% compared to 17% last year.

Operating cash flow totaled $133.3M and FCF was $127.1M.

TEAM added 5,803 net new customers in the quarter.

