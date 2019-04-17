Stocks struggle as healthcare continues to weigh heavily

Stocks closed with small losses, as a selloff in healthcare shares offset mostly positive corporate earnings and stronger than expected economic data from China.

The S&P 500 healthcare sector sank 2.9%, sliding into the red YTD and bringing its April losses to 6.6%, on fears that tighter regulations pushed by politicians on both sides of the aisle will crimp profits moving forward.

But the tech sector (+0.5%) fared relatively well as Qualcomm enjoyed a strong second-day boost from its surprise settlement with Apple, and Intel jumped as well.