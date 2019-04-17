United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) trades up after topping Q1 estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.1% to $921M vs. $910M consensus.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin fell 150 bps to 3.1% of sales as acquisitions factored in.

Looking ahead, United Rentals expects 2019 revenue of $9.15B to $9.55B and adjusted EBITDA of $4.35B to $4.55B. Free cash flow of $1.3B to $1.5B is anticipated.

CEO update: "By reaffirming our guidance, we’re emphasizing our confidence in the cycle. The year is unfolding as we expected - customer sentiment remains positive, and feedback from the field points to healthy end-market activity."