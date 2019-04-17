Limelight Networks -14.5% as Q1 trails expectations

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is 14.5% lower after hours folowing a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings report, as the company looked toward improvement for the rest of the year.

Revenues fell nearly 17% and fell short of expectations, while the company lost $5.1M on a non-GAAP basis vs. break-even expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$0.6M as well, vs. a positive $11M a year ago.

The company expected a low point for the year in Q1: "Results were largely in line with our expectations as we invested heavily in opportunities that we believe will yield significant revenue in the second half of 2019. With the first quarter now behind us, we expect 2019 to show meaningful sequential improvement going forward, and our year–over-year growth rate in both percentages and actual dollars should be our best in many years," says CEO Robert Lento.

It's reiterated full-year guidance to revenue of $215M-$225M, non-GAAP EPS of $0.10-$0.20, EBITDA of $30M-$40M, and capital expenditures of $20M-$24M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

