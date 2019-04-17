Dosing underway in early-stage study of Alector's AL001 in severe dementia

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) announces that the first patient with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has been dosed in the Phase 1b portion of its INFRONT study assessing the safety of multiple doses of AL001, a monoclonal antibody designed to modulate a protein expressed by nerve cells called progranulin, abnormally low levels of which are associated with a range of neurodegenerative disorders.

The company says mutations in the progranulin-encoding gene lead to at least a 50% decrease in progranulin in the brain which, in turn, lead to the development of FTD with more than 90% penetrance.

The estimated primary completion date of the 60-subject study is March 2020.