Alcoa's Q1 EBITDA drops 39%; trims aluminum demand outlook

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2.2% after-hours following a larger than forecast Q1 loss and a 12% Y/Y decline in revenues to $2.72B.
Alcoa reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $467M, a 39% sequential decrease, primarily due to lower alumina and aluminum prices.
The company forecasts a global aluminum deficit for FY 2019 of 1.5M-1.9M mt, down from last quarter's full-year outlook of 1.7M-2.1M mt, and estimates 2019 global aluminum demand growth of 2%-3%, down from guidance of 3%-4% in the prior quarter, mostly due to lower demand growth in China, especially in the transportation and electrical sectors.
For Q2, Alcoa expects favorable improvements from its third-party energy sales in Brazil and lower alumina costs to its aluminum segment, as well as moderate benefits from declines in raw material prices, primarily in the alumina segment.
