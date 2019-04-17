Plexus -5% on mixed Q2, outlook

  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXSdrops 5.2% on mixed Q2 results that beat revenue estimates with 13% Y/Y growth but missed on EPS.
  • Q3 guidance has in-line revenue from $760M to $800M and downside EPS from $0.89 to $0.90 (consensus: $0.93).
  • Key management quote: "As we look to the fiscal third quarter, we expect weakness in our Communications sector to offset anticipated growth in our Aerospace/Defense and Healthcare/Life Sciences sectors."
  • Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.
