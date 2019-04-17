Plexus -5% on mixed Q2, outlook
Apr. 17, 2019 4:36 PM ETPlexus Corp. (PLXS)PLXSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) drops 5.2% on mixed Q2 results that beat revenue estimates with 13% Y/Y growth but missed on EPS.
- Q3 guidance has in-line revenue from $760M to $800M and downside EPS from $0.89 to $0.90 (consensus: $0.93).
- Key management quote: "As we look to the fiscal third quarter, we expect weakness in our Communications sector to offset anticipated growth in our Aerospace/Defense and Healthcare/Life Sciences sectors."
- Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.
- Previously: Plexus misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 17)