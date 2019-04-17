E-Trade +4% after posting record revenues in Q1

E-Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) is up 4% postmarket following a solid beat in its Q1 results after it logged record net revenue and operating margin.

GAAP EPS of $1.09 included a net benefit of $0.08/share tied to provisions for loan losses and communications expense.

Revenues rose 6.6% led by strength in interest income. The company drew a return on common equity (adjusted) of 18%.

Average interest-earning assets were $61B, with a net interest margin of 323 basis points.

Daily average revenue trades were 279,000, down 7%.

Revenue breakdown: Net interest income, $492M (up 10.6%); Commissions, $122M (down 10.9%); Fees and service charges, $118M (up 12.4%); gains on securities and other, $11M (up 10%); Other revenue, $12M (up 9.1%).

Cash and equivalents are down to $523M from $2.33B as of Dec. 31.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

