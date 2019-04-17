Neovasc settles remaining litigation with Edwards over CardiAQ

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) has agreed to settle the remaining litigation with Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) over three patents covering CardiAQ, adding two CardiAQ employees as co-inventors, the same remedy that was agreed to regarding an earlier patent.

Each party agreed to pay its own fees and costs in the matter. No monetary damages were involved or awarded.

NVCN says it will not be restricted from practicing the patents going forward.

NVCN is up a fraction and EW is down a fraction after hours.