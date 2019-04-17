J.P. Morgan names new CFO; Lake moves to top consumer lending role

Marianne Lake will be succeeded as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CFO by current card services top executive Jennifer Piepszak, CNBC reports, citing an internal company memo.

Lake reportedly will become CEO of the bank's consumer lending business, which includes card services, home lending and auto finance.

In her new role, Lake will gain more direct experience in running a business unit within JPM, which would complement her background in broader corporate roles at the bank and suggests Lake is the front-runner to eventually succeed Jamie Dimon as the bank's CEO.

Piepszak has held various senior roles in the corporate and investment banking business, as well as the consumer and community banking division, during her 25 years at JPM.

Piepszak will join JPM's operating committee, and Lake will continue to serve as a member.