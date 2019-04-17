Wisconsin wants to alter Foxconn contract

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to renegotiate the state's contract with Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) for failing to reach its job creation goals.

Evers took office in January and inherited the deal, which included $4B in tax breaks and incentives that were heralded by then-head Scott Walker and the White House.

Foxconn pledged 13K jobs but earlier this year said it had slowed its hiring pace. The company also said it was reconsidering making advanced LCD panels at the Wisconsin facility and would focus on hiring engineers and researchers rather than the promised manufacturing workers.

Gov. Evers: “The present contract deals with a situation that no longer exists so it’s our goal to make sure that the taxpayers are protected and environmental standards are protected and we believe that we need to take a look at that contract."