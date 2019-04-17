Crown Castle logs broad gains in Q1 results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is up 0.7% after Q1 results where it logged across-the-board gains on financials and looked ahead to a solid fiscal year.

Site rental revenues rose 6% to $1.22B, and adjusted funds from operations was up 9%, to $606M. Organic contribution to site rental revenues represents 5.7% growth (with 9.5% from new leases and contract escalations, net of 3.8% from nonrenewals).

Net income jumped 84% to $210M, while EBITDA rose 8% to $821M.

Capital expenditures were $480M ($15M in land purchases, $21M in sustaining capex, $442M in revenue-generating capex and $2M of integration).

For 2019, it's reiterating guidance to site rental revenues of $4.96B (up 5% Y/Y); net income of $821M (up 22%); EBITDA of $3.37B (up 7%); and AFFO of $2.44B (up 7%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

