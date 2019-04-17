Gulfport's Q1 production ticks lower but on track for full-year guidance

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) -1.5% after-hours as it reports Q1 net production fell 2% Y/Y to average 1.26B cfe/day, with a net daily production mix comprised of ~90% natural gas, 7% natural gas liquids and 3% oil.

During Q1, GPOR says it ran on average 3.4 horizontal drilling rigs and 4.4 completion crews in total across its Utica Shale and SCOOP assets.

Average realized prices for the quarter were $2.54/Mcf of natural gas vs. $2.35 in the year-ago quarter, $52.35/bbl of oil from $48.27 a year ago, and $0.52/gal of NGL vs. $0.75 last year, resulting in a total equivalent price of $2.82/Mcfe vs. $2.81 a year ago.

GPOR says it remains on track to meet previous FY 2019 production guidance of 1.36B-1.4B cfe/day.