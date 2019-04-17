Mustang Bio shares triple in price on new 'bubble boy' therapy data

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) has tripled up, jumping 199% after hours, after releasing new data from a phase 1/2 clinical trial.

The trial is of a lentiviral gene therapy for treating newly diagnosed infants with X-linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency -- popularly known as bubble boy disease.

Mustang will develop the therapy in conjunction with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as MB-107.

Ten infants were treated with the therapy and the data covers eight who were followed for a median of 16.4 months: Bone marrow harvest, busulfan conditioning and cell infusion were well tolerated; in seven cases, normalization of CD3+, CD4+ and CD4+ naïve T-cell and natural killer cell numbers came in 3-4 months; all patients cleared previous infections; and seven of the eight developed normal IgM levels.