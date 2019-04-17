Sleep Number shares sink as Q1 sales, margin disappoint

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) -12% after-hours as Q1 earnings top estimates but comparable sales and gross margin miss expectations.

SNBR reiterates full-year guidance for earnings and revenues even after Q1 profit beat estimates, seeing EPS of $2.25-$2.75 vs. $2.47 analyst consensus and revenue growth of 6%-10%, which computes to $1.62B-$1.68B vs. $1.64B consensus.

Comp sales rose 5% for the quarter vs. 6.2% consensus estimate and gross margin of 61.5% fell just shy of 61.9% consensus.

Other mattress firms on watch include TPX, LEG, CULP