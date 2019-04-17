Kinder Morgan sees full-year adjusted core earnings slightly below budget

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) -0.5% after-hours as it posts in-line Q1 earnings and hikes its quarterly dividend to $0.25/share but says it expects adjusted full-year adjusted EBITDA to come in slightly below budget.

KMI posted a $556M Q1 profit as contributions from its natural gas pipelines segment rose substantially, moving 4.5B cf/day of nat gas for a 14% volume increase vs. the year-ago quarter.

Q1 volumes marked five consecutive quarters in which natural gas delivered by the company broke records set during the prior-year quarter by 10% or more.

For 2019, KMI says its budget contemplates declared dividends of $1.00/share, distributable cash flow of ~$5B ($2.20/share) and adjusted EBITDA of $7.8B, slightly below budget while DCF is expected to be on budget as lower interest expense offsets the slightly lower adjusted EBITDA.

KMI says it expects to use internally generated cash flow to fully fund its 2019 dividend payments as well as the vast majority of its 2019 discretionary spending, without the need to access equity markets.

Due to the slightly lower adjusted EBITDA outlook, KMI now expects to end 2019 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~4.6X, still consistent with its long-term target of 4.5x.