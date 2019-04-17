LabCorp to buy Envigo’s non-clinical research services in $485M deal

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) says its Covance Drug Development segment agrees to buy Envigo's non-clinical research services business, while Envigo's Research Models Services business will acquire the Covance Research Products business.

LH will pay a net $485M in cash in the transactions, which it says will add an incremental $156M to revenues on a pro forma 2018 basis.

LH expects the proposed deals to meet its financial criteria of earnings and cash accretion in year one and exceed the cost of capital by year three.