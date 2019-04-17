Kinder Morgan considering third Permian gas pipeline, CEO says

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has started internal discussions about building a third natural gas pipeline in the Permian Basin, as demand to get gas out of the Permian continues to grow, CEO Steven Kean says.

Demand for gas takeaway capacity could surge by 2B cf/day each year over the next few years, equivalent to the company's Gulf Coast Express nat gas pipeline, Kean said during today's earnings conference call.

The Gulf Coast Express project is set to come into service in October, and the similar Permian Highway project is on schedule to begin service a year later.