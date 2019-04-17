Petrobras shareholder Caixa plans to sell entire stake

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says Caixa Econômica Federal has said it intends to sell its stake in the company and has engaged a bank syndicate to advise it on the alternatives to divest the stake.

Caixa owns 2.2% of PBR's total capital stock, including more than 241.3M voting shares and 43.3M preferred shares.

Separately, Reuters reports PBR has hired nine banks, led by J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, to manage an offering of shares in its fuel distribution unit.

BR Distribuidora is among the assets the company wants sell to cut its debt and increase investments in oil exploration.