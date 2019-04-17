Enbridge says TEAL expansion project ready for full in-service

Enbridge (ENB +0.1% ) has asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place in service the remaining facilities on the second phase of its Texas Eastern Appalachian Lease project designed to increase access for shippers on the Nexus Gas Transmission pipeline to upstream Appalachian gas supplies.

S&P Global Platts reports Nexus outflows to the Midcon have reached their highest levels recently, peaking at ~1.2B cf/day on April 12 vs. a 1.5B cf/day capacity, but only 900 cf/day of Nexus' capacity is contracted, implying it may run underutilized through the summer.

Once fully operational, the $220M TEAL project will provide more than 950K dt/day of transportation capacity; TEAL's phase one, which enables 637.5K dt/day of capacity, entered service in November 2018.