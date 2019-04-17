South Jersey Industries started with Buy at Maxim

South Jersey Industries (SJI +0.8% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $40 price target at Maxim Group, which expects the company will continue to grow its quarterly dividend by 3%/year through at least 2022.

Maxim sees various opportunities for SJI to invest in natural gas infrastructure, including improving distribution systems in parts of its service territory in New Jersey, continuing to build the new PennEast interstate natural gas pipeline and managing the supply of natural gas for more power plants.

The firm says SJI currently operates with more leverage than many utilities but ended 2018 with $582M of capacity under its revolving credit facility and already indicated a potential equity offering for 2020.