United expects 737 MAX to fly this summer, deliveries before year-end

United Continental (UAL +4.8% ) expects Boeing's (BA -1.1% ) grounded 737 MAX jets to return to service this summer and deliveries to resume before year-end, CFO Gerald Laderman says in seeking to reassure investors on today's earnings conference call concerned about a prolonged suspension.

United Airlines removed its 14 MAX aircraft from the flying schedule through early July and has another 16 MAX orders scheduled for delivery this year, which Laderman expects to take this year.

UAL scored stronger than expected Q1 earnings and stood by its 2019 profit target despite the 737 MAX grounding, sending shares to their highest in more than two months.

Unlike other U.S. airlines that own the MAX, UAL has largely avoided flight cancellations after the grounding, deferring non-essential maintenance on larger aircraft to put them on MAX routes, but executives said on the call that the strategy, while manageable for a month or two, will get tougher as time goes on.

Laderman also said UAL's costs per seat mile could increase this year if the MAX aircraft remain out of service or flights to Delhi remain suspended longer than anticipated.