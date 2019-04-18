HOOKIPA Pharma prices initial public offering

HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) prices its initial public offering of 6M shares of common stock at $14.00 per share, for estimated gross proceeds of $84M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.

Offering proceeds will be used to advance HB-101, to advance HB-201 and HB-202, to advance HB-301 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the closing date is April 23.

