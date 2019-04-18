HOOKIPA Pharma prices IPO at $14
Apr. 18, 2019 3:52 AM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)HOOKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) prices its initial public offering (IPO) of 6M shares of common stock at $14.00 per share, for estimated gross proceeds of $84M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
- Offering proceeds will be used to advance HB-101, to advance HB-201 and HB-202, to advance HB-301 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the closing date is April 23.
- Update: Shares opened at $14.30.