HOOKIPA Pharma prices IPO at $14

Apr. 18, 2019 3:52 AM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)HOOKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) prices its initial public offering (IPO) of 6M shares of common stock at $14.00 per share, for estimated gross proceeds of $84M.
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
  • Offering proceeds will be used to advance HB-101, to advance HB-201 and HB-202, to advance HB-301 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the closing date is April 23.
  • Previously: Hookipa Pharma sets IPO terms (April 8)
  • Update: Shares opened at $14.30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.