Brigham Minerals prices upsized initial public offering

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 14.5M shares of its Class A common stock at $18.00 per share, expected to begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2,175,000 shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on April 23.

Net proceeds of ~$240.6M, or $277.4M if the underwriters exercise their option will be used to purchase additional shares, to its subsidiary, Brigham Minerals Holdings, LLC in exchange for limited liability company units in Brigham LLC and a portion to repay borrowings incurred under its credit facility and the remainder to fund Brigham Minerals’ future mineral and royalty interests acquisitions.

