T. Rowe Price funds slash Tesla holdings

T. Rowe Price funds slashed Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) holdings in the first quarter as the institutional investor continued to cut its positions in the EV maker.
The firm, which has been one of the largest investors in Tesla, sold off 92% of its prior holdings in the company, according to Refinitiv data.
Shares of Tesla fell 16% during Q1, a difficult period for the company marked by a sharp drop in Model 3 deliveries and Elon Musk's public battle with the SEC.
