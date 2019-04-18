More gloom for German manufacturing

The euro slipped 0.3% to $1.1259 after PMI data showed the German manufacturing sector contracting for the fourth month in a row, pushing investors into the safety of eurozone government bonds.

While activity in Germany's services sector rose to a seven-month high in April, the focus surrounded the 44.5 reading for the manufacturing sector, well below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading comes a day after Germany slashed its 2019 growth forecast to 0.5% - marking the second time the government cut its outlook in just three months.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR