Impressive results from Nestle, Unilever

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) shares hit a new all-time high of 96.34 francs as organic sales growth - boosted by baby and pet food - hit 3.4% in the first quarter, well ahead of the 2.8% consensus forecast. The group is also advancing its reviews of its skin-care and processed meat operations, increasing hopes that it will raise more cash for shareholders through disposals.

Meanwhile, Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever (NYSE:UL) shares are up 2.8% premarket as organic sales rose 3.1%. The company also upped its dividend by 6%, while CEO Alain Jope said that its acquisitions over the last three years collectively grew by "double-digits."