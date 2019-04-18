Government cloud wars continue

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has unveiled two data centers designed exclusively to host the government’s secret classified data as it competes with Amazon - the only company cleared to host the CIA and DoD's secret and top secret classified data.

Both companies are currently fighting for a $10B military cloud contract called JEDI.

While Microsoft’s new data centers are operational, the company awaits security accreditation from the DoD before military branches or intelligence agencies can begin moving secret classified data to the facilities.