Behind Apple's surprise settlement with Qualcomm

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had "four terrible options" to get the iPhone to 5G, so it went with the least of all evils, writes CNBC's Steve Kovach.

1) Settle with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) - the leader in 5G chips, 2) Wait for Intel to catch up in 5G (although the company subsequently abandoned plans to make a 5G modem), 3) Choose Huawei (despite political and security concerns) or, 4) make its own 5G chips (which could take several years).

Unfortunately for Apple, it seems like the multibillion-dollar settlement with Qualcomm was the best bet.