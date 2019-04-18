Futures point to slight losses

U.S. stock index futures are losing slightly more ground as investors look to the continuing first-quarter earnings season for clues about the strength of businesses and the economy.

Political tensions are popping up in the background ahead of the release of the Mueller report and amid news of renewed weapons tests by North Korea that threatened to unravel President Trump's broader Asia strategy on trade and security.

Dow futures are down 53 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are 0.1% lower ahead of the open.

