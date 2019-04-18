Mallinckrodt's nitric oxide gas shows positive effect in lung study

Topline results from a company-sponsored proof-of-concept study at three lung transplant centers evaluating the effects of Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) nitric oxide gas (gNO) in human lungs showed a positive effect on function and oxygenation. The ultimate aim of treatment with gNO is to increase the donor pool of lungs available for transplantation.

In out-of-the body lungs (unsuitable for transplantation) perfused with gNO, a higher percentage were preserved for up to 12 hours, longer than the current standard of 4-6 hours.

A small open-label sub-study at one center should be completed this quarter.