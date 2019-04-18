Philip Morris International dips after light profit guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reports cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume rose by 1.1% in Q1 off shipment volume growth in each of its top five international brands.

Operating income fell 15.5% to $2.1B during the quarter.

"Our first-quarter results represent a promising start to the year, underpinned by a robust performance from our combustible portfolio and strong share growth from our smoke-free products, notably in Japan, Russia and across the EU," says CEO Andre Calantzopoulus.

Looking ahead, Philip Morris sees FY19 EPS of $5.09 vs. $5.17 consensus.