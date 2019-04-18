TSMC reports mixed Q1, guides Q2 growth

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) drops 1.8% pre-market after reporting mixed Q1 results that missed EPS estimates but beat on revenue despite a 12% Y/Y and 25% Q/Q decline. TSMC had previously dropped its Q1 guidance due to a production disruption caused by faulty photoresist chemicals.

Net profits were down 39% sequentially and 32% Y/Y at NT$61.39B.

Gross margin slipped to 41.3% from 47.7% last quarter and 50.3% in last year's period. Operating margin dropped nearly 8 points on the quarter and 10 points on the year to 29.4%. The margin results were within the lowered guidance.

Advanced technologies (16nm and more) accounted for 42% of revenue and 7nm shipments were 22% of total wafer revenues.

The Q2 outlook has revenue from $7.55B to $7.65B (+6% to 8% Q/Q; -3% to 4% Y/Y).

Press release.

Previously: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing misses by NT$0.07, beats on revenue (April 18)