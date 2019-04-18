Honeywell +1.3% on Q1 beat, guidance boost

Earnings per share of $1.92 (up 2% from a year ago) were $0.07 above the high end of the company's Q1 outlook and up 13% excluding the impact of the spin-offs.

Sales by segment: Aerospace +10%; Home and Building Technologies +9%; Performance Materials and Technologies +5%; Safety and Productivity Solutions +10%.

Segment margin was above 20% for the second quarter in a row with 120 bps of segment margin expansion Y/Y driven by the favorable impact of the spin-offs, increased sales volumes, and operational improvements.

Generated $1.2B of adjusted free cash flow, with conversion of 82%, up 14 percentage points Y/Y, while repurchasing $750M in HON shares during the quarter. "We remain on a path to 95% to 100% conversion for the full year," the company said in a press release.

As a result, Honeywell is raising its full-year EPS guidance to a new range of $7.90-$8.15 (from $7.80-$8.10), on sales of $36.5B-$37.2B ($36B- $36.9B).

HON +1.3% premarket

Q1 results