Soligenix up 16% premarket on advancement of late-stage study of SGX942

Thinly traded nano cap Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) is up 16% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial, DOM-INNATE, evaluating SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis (OM) in head and neck cancer patients has reached ~90 subjects, enough to support the planned interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.

The primary endpoint is the duration of severe OM over ~13-week period compared to placebo.

Recruitment should be completed this year with topline results expected in H1 2020, pending the outcome of the interim analysis.