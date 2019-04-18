Union Gaming sees tailwind for Las Vegas Sands

Union Gaming lifts its price target on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to $80 after taking in the casino company's strong performance in Macau during Q1.

The firm estimates LVS's share of the Macau market increased to 24.6% in Q1 from 22.9% in Q4 on 13% growth in the mass-market segment.

"The 1Q beat, highlighted by an acceleration in mass revenue in Macau, coupled with green shoots in the Chinese economy, create a nice tailwind for LVS just as y/y comparisons in Macau are set to get decidedly easier beginning in May," writes analyst John DeCree on Buy-rated Las Vegas Sands.