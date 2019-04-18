Blackstone surges 9% on conversion, Q1 beat

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) jumps 9.0% in premarket trading after Q1 GAAP EPS of 71 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 57 cents and announcing it will convert to a corporation.

Converting to a corporation should make it "significantly easier for both domestic and international investors to own our stock," says Chairman and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Q1 distributable earnings of $538M, or 44 cents per unit, rose from $502.1M, or 41 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Reports $42.9B of capital inflows during the quarter, with total private equity inflows of $28.5B.

Realizations of $8.3B and deployment of $11.8B.

Total assets under management of $511.8B, up 14% from $449.6B a year earlier; fee-earning AUM was $353.0B, up 2% Y/Y.

Q1 Real Estate Opportunistic Funds appreciation was 4.7% and Private Equity Strategic Partners' appreciation was 4.6%.

