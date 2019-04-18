Check Point -5.8% despite Q1 beats

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares fall 5.8% pre-market after Q1 results that narrowly beat EPS and revenue estimates but missed on Product and Licenses revenue with $112.8M versus the $113.8M consensus.

The company grew security subscriptions by 13% in the quarter including advanced solutions for cloud and mobile. Security subscription revenue came in at $144M (consensus: $143.5M).

Software updates and Maintenance revenue totaled $215.1M compared to the $214M consensus.

Non-GAAP operating margin was roughly in-line at 49.8%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $235M or 50% of revenue.

Deferred revenues were up 13% Y/Y to $1.3B.

Guidance will come on the earnings call at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Check Point Software Technologies beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (April 18)