Check Point -5.8% despite Q1 beats

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares fall 5.8% pre-market after Q1 results that narrowly beat EPS and revenue estimates but missed on Product and Licenses revenue with $112.8M versus the $113.8M consensus.
The company grew security subscriptions by 13% in the quarter including advanced solutions for cloud and mobile. Security subscription revenue came in at $144M (consensus: $143.5M).
Software updates and Maintenance revenue totaled $215.1M compared to the $214M consensus.
Non-GAAP operating margin was roughly in-line at 49.8%.
Non-GAAP operating income was $235M or 50% of revenue.
Deferred revenues were up 13% Y/Y to $1.3B.
Guidance will come on the earnings call at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.
