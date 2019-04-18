Constellation seen as attractive off CBD potential

Constellation Brands' (NYSE:STZ) sale of part of its low-priced wine business give the company more flexibility in the CBD market, according to Huntington Private Bank's Randy Hare.

Hare points to the popularity of a wide variety of CBD products.

"This is stuff that can show up in a lotion or a drink or anything like that," he notes.

Constellation holds a 36.6% stake in Canopy Growth and has warrants in its back pocket that could make it a majority shareholder.