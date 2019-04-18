American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate

American Express (NYSE:AXP) falls 2.4% in premarket trading.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.01 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.97 and improves from $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue net of interest expense of $10.4B rose 7% from $9.72B a year ago; compares with consensus estimate of $10.46B.

“This growth was broad based and well-balanced across spend, lend and fee revenues, reflecting the benefits of our integrated business model," says Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri.

Affirms guidance for 2019 adjusted EPS of $7.85-$8.35.

Consolidated provisions for losses of $809M, up 4% Y/Y reflects growth in the loan and receivable portfolios and higher net lending write-offs, partly offset by smaller reserve build vs. a year ago.

Q1 Global Consumer Services Group net income of $821M fell 1% Y/Y.

Q1 Global Commercial Services net income rose 7% Y/Y to $586M.

Q1 Global Merchant and Network Services net income of $631M, jumped 22%.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

