Schlumberger profit slides on continued weak North America activity

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) -1.3% pre-market after reporting a nearly 20% Y/Y drop in Q1 earnings that nevertheless matched analyst expectations; pre-tax operating income of $908M decreased 6% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

Q1 revenues rose less than 1% to $7.88B, with international revenue of $5B declining 5% Q/Q but increasing 3% Y/Y and North America revenue of $2.7B falling 3% both Q/Q and Y/Y.

SLB says the declines reflect "the expected reduction in North America land activity and seasonally lower international activity in the Northern Hemisphere... in addition, reduced software, product, and multi-client seismic license sales following the [Q4] increase and lower Cameron long-cycle project deliveries contributed to the sequential decline."

SLB says it continues to expect lower investment in onshore North America, potentially down 10% in 2019, with a likely cut to current production growth outlook.

The company says it sees "clear signs that E&P investments are starting to normalize," but that the international market would need higher investments to keep production flat.