Synchrony Q1 EPS beats, loan loss provision improves

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rises 1.7% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.00 beats the consensus estimate of 90 cents; rises from 83 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income rose 10% Y/Y to $4.23B, primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and loan receivables growth.

Q1 purchase volume of $32.5B rose 9.7% Y/Y.

Net interest margin was 16.08% vs. 16.06% for Q4 2018 and 16.05% in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for loan losses fell by 37% Y/Y to $859M, largely driven by the $522M reserve release related to the reclassification of the Walmart portfolio to loans held for sale during the quarter.

Q1 return on tangible equity increased to 35.8% from 25.2% in Q4 2018 and 20.7% in Q1 2018.

Book value per share of $21.35 at March 31, 2019 rose from $20.42 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

