United Therapeutics takes issue with Remodulin lawsuit

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is "disappointed" with a just-filed lawsuit filed by Sandoz and RareGen, LLC claiming the company engaged in anticompetitive behavior aimed at blocking their launch of generic Remodulin (treprostinil).

The issue appears to center on the pump used to administer the drug. UTHR says it made a significant investment in the device, the CADD-MS3 system, after manufacturer Smiths Medical discontinued making it in 2015 in order to serve its patients. It adds that Sandoz and RareGen failed to "take similar steps" to ensure the availability of a system to deliver their product despite having eight years to do so.

The company is confident that it will prevail in the matter.