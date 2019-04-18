Barrick Gold reports in-line Q1 gold, copper production

Apr. 18, 2019
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it produced 1.37M oz. of gold and 106M lbs. of copper, in-line with its operating plans and guidance, according to preliminary results.
  • Barrick says the average market price for its gold in Q1 was $1,304/oz. and the average price for its copper was $2.82/lb.
  • After setting a production record at the Kibali mine in 2018, Barrick says the operation is on track for another record performance in 2019.
  • Earlier: Kibali to break more production records this year, Barrick's Bristow says (April 17)
