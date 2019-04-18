SunTrust +3.5% as Q1 reflects strong loan growth

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) rises 3.5% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.33 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.30.

Compares with $1.30 in Q4 2018 and $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Planned merger with BB&T remains on track.

Average loan balances of $153.7B rose 3% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y.

Mortgage-related income of $100M rose from $85M in Q4 and from $90M a year ago.

Q1 net interest income-FTE of $1.57B, flat Q/Q and vs. $1.46B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.27% was unchanged from prior quarter, up 3 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net charge-offs were $97M, or 0.26% of total average LHFI, vs. 0.26% in Q4 2018 and 0.22% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

