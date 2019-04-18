Travelers +2.3% after dividend boost, Q1 beat

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) jumps 2.3% in premarket trading after reporting a 6.5% dividend boost and better-than-expected Q1 earnings.

Boosts quarterly dividend 6.5% to 82 cents per share.

Reports record gross written premiums of $7.84B in Q1, up 6% Y/Y, with growth in all segments.

Q1 net written premiums of $7.06B, up 3% Y/Y, reflecting a new catastrophe reinsurance treaty.

Book value per share of $92.94, up 7% from year-end 2018; adjusted book value per share of $89.09, up 2% from YE2018.

Q1 core income of $755M, or $2.83 per share, up from $678M, or $2.46 per share, in the year-ago quarter; beats consensus estimate of $2.74.

Core income increased primarily on lower catastrophe losses and a higher underlying underwriting gain, partly offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development.

Q1 underlying combined ratio of 91.6% vs. 92.4% a year ago.

Q1 core return on equity 13.0% vs. 11.9% a year ago.

Previously: The Travelers Companies beats by $0.09, beats on net written premiums (April 18)